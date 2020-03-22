Lupus survivor explains the importance of social distancing

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – You may have heard that most people who get COVID-19 will experience mild symptoms and recover except for high-risk groups like people with compromised immune systems.

Rachel Harbour was enjoying her freshman year of college. A new start with Air force ROTC and meeting new people, then all of that changed on Sept 22, 2017, when she was diagnosed with lupus.

This was the day her life changed forever.

“Oh yeah. It actually changed months prior to it. It started in April I want to say and it affected my school life work life,” said Rachel.

Rachel’s immune system is always compromised that is why she is taking extra precautions in today’s world of COVID-19.

“When it first came around I was thinking this is one more thing that I have to worry about because I take so much medicine that it kind of suppresses my immune system. So my immune system doesn’t work as well as everyone else and when it does its hell,” said Rachel.

Rachel is actually one of my roommates, but she’s social distancing at home and she wants everyone to take this seriously.

“I feel like its selfish if you don’t social distance because you are only thinking of yourself and you aren’t thinking of anyone around you and honestly I feel like if everyone social distanced themselves it’ll make it go by quicker,” said Rachel.

Social distancing means staying at home, avoiding large crowds, and reframe from touching one another.

She has one last message.

“Don’t think Just because someone is in their mid-teens and young adults that their body is good and in good health because it’s not true. Like looking at me you wouldn’t expect all the things that I am diagnosed with, but it’s very true out there,” said Rachel.

Rachel’s story is similar to thousands that you will find on social media. The hashtag High-Risk COVID-19 stresses why social distancing is so important.