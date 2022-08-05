COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus park is being closed to the public.

Luxapalila Park will be closed beginning Monday.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway made the announcement on social media Friday.

It is the policy of the Corps of Engineers to close leased recreation areas turned back to the Corps.

The city of Columbus returned the park to the agency.

It has been plagued with overgrowth and vandalism over the years, along with other issues.