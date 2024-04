Maben City Clerk Lisa Wynn appointed to EMCC Board of Trustees

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Maben City Clerk will now represent Oktibbeha County on the East Mississippi Community College Board of Trustees.

Lisa Wynn was selected by the Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors.

She has been the Maben City Clerk since 2021.

Wynn is also a former alderwoman in Starkville.

She will replace Spencer Brooks on the board.

This will be a four-year appointment to the board of trustees.

