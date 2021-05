MABEN, Miss. (WCBI) – A Maben man is accused of a child sex crime.

43-year-old Tommy Williams is charged with touching a child for lustful purposes.

- Advertisement -

Oktibbeha County deputies say Williams turned himself in on Monday.

The investigation started in late January.

Deputies believe the alleged incidents happened over a period of time.

Due to the nature of the case, no other details are being released.

Williams is out of jail on a 20,000 dollar bond.