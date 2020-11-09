Maben man dies after crash while being airlifted to nearby hospital

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man dies while being airlifted to North East Mississippi Medical Center after a crash Monday.

Mississippi Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 11:20 Monday morning along Highway 82, west of Starkville.

MHP said a gray 2014 Buick LaCross driven by 23-year-old Leah Shae Fondren of Ackerman was eastbound on US 82 when the front of her vehicle collided with the driver door of a silver 2007 Pontiac G6 driven by 78-year-old Robert Bascon Johnson of Maben.

Fondren was not injured.

Johnson was airlifted in serious condition. He died during the flight.

The accident remains under investigation by MHP.