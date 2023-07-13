Maben man facing child pornography charges faces federal allegations

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A Maben man already facing child pornography charges in Oktibbeha County now has to contend with federal allegations.

Adam Naramore was accused of possessing and taking child porn across state lines.

In the criminal complaint filed in United State District Court in Oxford, FBI agents said Naramore met up with a 16-year-old girl in Denver, Colorado in April of this year.

Three videos were allegedly made of Naramore having sex with the teen.

He is a truck driver and federal investigators used GPS technology and a forensic investigation of his phone to determine where and when the alleged videos were made.

Investigators believed he drove from Denver to Omaha, Nebraska and the illicit videos were made during that timeframe.

Naramore was then accused of driving from Omaha to Oktibbeha County.

The images on his phone were first discovered during an unrelated sexual assault investigation in Cordele, Georgia.

