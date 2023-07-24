Maben Sturgis Road set to see some major improvements

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Maben Sturgis Road is set to see some improvements in the coming months.

There was a groundbreaking on Maben Sturgis Road for the upcoming roadwork. The project is set to begin on August 7 and will also cover Nichols Drive and Morris Road. The improvements will cost $2.7 million with $1 million coming from the state legislature.

The plan is to till up the current road and lay down soil cement. They also plan to do some ditch work.

District Supervisor John Montgomery spoke about the importance of fixing this road for the community.

“It is instrumental for the people who live in this area, I mean it has been long overdue. People who live in the Maben Community, Sturgis Community, and travel this road daily, it is no mystery that it is a project that is long overdue to be done. Overall the people who live on this road are going to be excited with the project they will see when it is done,” said Montgomery.

The project is set to be completed on October 1.

