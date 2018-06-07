Maben woman diagnosed with rare eye cancer

MABEN, Miss. (WCBI)- More and more people are coming forward with a rare form of eye cancer, but doctors still don’t know what’s causing it.

The disease is called Ocular Melanoma, and it typically occurs in just six out of every 1 million people.

In Huntersville, North Carolina, doctors diagnosed a group of 18 patients with the cancer. Then, a second group was identified in Auburn, Alabama, home of Auburn University.

Now, another piece to this unusual story has emerged in our area.

Starkville teacher and mom, Meaghan Johnson, was diagnosed with Ocular Melanoma over a year ago. She reached out to us after we first aired this story in early May, and as Renae Skinner found out, Meaghan also has an Auburn University connection.