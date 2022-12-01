Maben woman’s home destroyed in fire; Eupora police gathering donations

MABEN, Miss. (WCBI) – A Eupora police officer’s mother tragically lost her home in a house fire last night. Eupora Mayor Blake Mcmullan posted this photo on Facebook of a home engulfed in flames.

The home which was in Maben belonged to Tina Graham, mother of Miguel Graham.

Mayor McMullan said anyone willing to offer donations from clothes to gift cards, can do so by dropping them off at the Eupora Police Department. The mayor included in a Facebook post a list of clothing sizes and other essential items the family needs.

Al’Davion Hoskins (son) Clothes and school supplies(11th grade) Pants-28/30 Shirt-Adult Small Shoes-size 9 Undergarments​​​ Kinton (son)

Clothes Pants 32/33 Shirt- Adult Medium Shoes- 10 ½ Undergarments

Tina Graham (mother) Pants- Size 14 Shirts- Adult Large Shoes- 9 ½ -10 undergarments

GIFT CARDS- Walmart & Dollar General

