Maben woman’s home destroyed in fire; Eupora police gathering donations
MABEN, Miss. (WCBI) – A Eupora police officer’s mother tragically lost her home in a house fire last night. Eupora Mayor Blake Mcmullan posted this photo on Facebook of a home engulfed in flames.
The home which was in Maben belonged to Tina Graham, mother of Miguel Graham.
Mayor McMullan said anyone willing to offer donations from clothes to gift cards, can do so by dropping them off at the Eupora Police Department. The mayor included in a Facebook post a list of clothing sizes and other essential items the family needs.
Al’Davion Hoskins (son)
Clothes and school supplies(11th grade)
Pants-28/30
Shirt-Adult Small
Shoes-size 9
Undergarments
Kinton (son)
Clothes
Pants 32/33
Shirt- Adult Medium
Shoes- 10 ½
Undergarments
Tina Graham (mother)
Pants- Size 14
Shirts- Adult Large
Shoes- 9 ½ -10
undergarments
GIFT CARDS- Walmart & Dollar General
