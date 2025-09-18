Mac Flynt named Administrator/CEO of OCH in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Baptist Memorial Health is taking the next steps for its acquisition of OCH Regional Medical Center.

Today, the Baptist named Mac Flynt as administrator/CEO of OCH.

Flynt is a 2015 Mississippi State graduate.

He has been serving as CEO of Baptist Memorial Hospital – Attala and Baptist Memorial Hospital Yazoo since 2023.

Baptist and the Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors signed a $55 million purchase deal for OCH in August.

Flynt will take over on October 1.

