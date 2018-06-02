MacNamee’s Walk-Off Homer Keeps Bulldogs’ Season Alive

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Miss. St. Athletics / WCBI) – Down to the season’s final strike, Elijah MacNamee answered by hitting a three-run walk-off home run as MSU beat No. 7 national seed Florida State 3-2 in an elimination game of the Tallahassee Regional played at Dick Howser Stadium.

MSU (32-26) will face either Samford or Oklahoma in another elimination contest at 11 a.m. Sunday. The Bulldogs will have to win twice Sunday to reach Monday’s regional championship game.

Sophomore left-hander Drew Parrish held MSU to three hits through the first eight innings of the contest. Parrish then returned to the mound to throw the ninth inning after a 2-1/2 hour rain delay.

In the Bulldogs ninth inning, Jake Mangum drew a leadoff walk, before Hunter Stovall drew a two-out walk. MacNamee then hit a 1-2 pitch over the left field wall for the Bulldogs’ 18th come-from-behind victory this season.

“That may be the best ending I have ever been involved in,” MSU assistant coach Jake Gautreau. “(Parrish) was the best arm we have faced the entire season. He kept us off-balanced throughout the game. We had a plan going in, but we had a hard time executing that plan. You just have to always believe in baseball. We call MacNamee ‘Big Hit Mac’ for a reason. Just an incredible win for these kids. I am so proud we get to play another day.”

Ethan Small pitched six strong innings for the Bulldogs. Small allowed five hits and two runs (both earned), with eight strikeouts and three walks. Riley Self (4-0) threw the final three innings, allowing no hits or runs, with a strikeout and a pair of walks.

Florida State (43-19) built the lead with single scores in the third and fifth innings.

Parrish (5-1) allowed four hits and three runs (all earned), with seven strikeouts and two walks – both in the ninth inning.

MacNamee finished with two of the Bulldogs’ four hits.

NEXT UP FOR MSU

The Diamond Dawgs will return to the field on Sunday with hopes extending their season, starting with another 11 a.m. CT start. State will face the loser of Saturday evening’s game between Oklahoma and Samford.

REGIONAL SCHEDULE (All times CT)

Friday, June 1, 2018

G1 – No. 3 Oklahoma 20, No. 2 Mississippi State 10

G2 – No. 4 Samford 7, No. 1 Florida State 6

Saturday, June 2, 2018

G3 – No. 2 Mississippi State 3, No. 1 Florida State 2

G4 – 7 p.m. – No. 3 Oklahoma vs. No. 4 Samford

Sunday, June 3, 2018

G5 – 11 a.m. – No. 2 Mississippi State vs. Loser of G4

G6 – 5 p.m. – Winner of G4 vs. Winner of G5

Monday, June 4, 2018

* G7 – Noon – If Necessary

