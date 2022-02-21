Macon city drugstore reopens days after building is damaged

Macon City Drug will be back up and running on Monday.

MACON,Miss.(WCBI)- A Macon drugstore opens its doors just days after the building is damaged.

The facility will use a storeroom behind the medal building on Lawrence Street until further notice.

Also, there may be longer wait time to fill your prescription.

Over-the-counter medications will not be available.

Relocation plans have not been released.