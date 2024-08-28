Macon dedicates road in honor of two fallen U.S. Soldiers

MACON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Area residents, state representatives, and family came together in Macon to honor two servicemen who lost their lives in service to the country.

Two segments of Highway 45 in Noxubee County were renamed in memory of Navy Ensign Andrew Triplett and Army Sergeant Travis A. Cooper.

The dedications began with a ceremony at the Noxubee County Courthouse.

House Bill 74, passed during the 2024 Legislative Session, authorized the renaming of the stretches of Highway 45.

Triplett was one of the crew members killed in the October 2000 terrorist attack on the U.S.S. Cole in Yemen.

Cooper died in 2005 after an improvised explosive device exploded near the vehicle he was searching.

Both Triplett and Cooper were natives of Noxubee County.

Attendees at the ceremony said this was a long time coming.

