Macon duo faces charges for alleged burglary in Noxubee County

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people from Macon were accused of taking items across Noxubee County.

Eric Seideman and Alecia Childress were both charged with burglary of a dwelling and grand larceny.

Investigators told WCBI that furniture was stolen from a home on Mahoma Road.

Some industrial equipment was also taken.

Bond has not been set.

Deputies encouraged everyone to lock up their belongings.

