Macon family speaks out after shooting death of loved one

"I just pray that my sister gets the justice she deserves."

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – The shooting death of Breanna Franklin in Macon has been ruled a homicide.

Now, her family is speaking out.

Macon police have charged Ciara Sharda Latham with aggravated domestic violence and murder.

Breanna Franklin’s family says they want justice to be served.

23-year-old Breanna Alexus Franklin was killed early Saturday morning in what is believed to be a domestic dispute.

Macon Police say a vehicle drove up beside the car she was in, someone then fired one shot through the passenger side window and struck Breanna.

Bresha Franklin is Breanna’s sister.

“I just pray that my sister gets the justice she deserves.”

Breanna left behind a toddler. Her relatives say the family won’t be the same in her absence.

“Brianna, she was so sweet. So loving, just fun filled. Just outgoing. Like her smile, her laugh would just brighten up the whole room…She was smart. She graduated the top of her class with honors. She was funny, just loved making people laugh. She had a really good personality. She was just a great person.”

Adria Slaughter says the family has been receiving comfort and support from some in the community, but the pain still runs deep.

“So many people reaching out, so many people sewing encouraging words and we thank them for all of it but it won’t bring her back.”

Breanna’s aunt, Dianne Hairston, says others have not been so gracious, especially on social media.

Hairston says her family now needs time to grieve.

“Right now the community is divided with what’s right and what’s wrong, but we all know that Brianna, she was killed. There’s no right or wrong. I just wish that the community would be more compassionate, would stop all the Facebook posting of negative stuff so that we can actually grieve properly.”

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X