A Macon man charged with aggravated assault and possession

STARKVILLE,Miss. (WCBI)- 22-year-old Shad Reese of Macon is charged with aggravated assault and possession with intent to distribute.

Sergeant Brandon Lovelady, with Starkville Police Department, tells WCBI officers heard a gunshot around the Best Value Inn around 8am Saturday morning and saw a vehicle fleeing the scene.

- Advertisement -

The car attempted to escape officers and was located with help of nearby citizens.

Officers arrested Reese on foot.

No injuries are being reported.

This incident remains under investigation.