A Macon man charged with aggravated assault and possession

STARKVILLE,Miss. (WCBI)- 22-year-old Shad Reese of Macon is charged with aggravated assault and possession with intent to distribute.
Sergeant Brandon Lovelady, with Starkville Police Department, tells WCBI officers heard a gunshot around the Best Value Inn around 8am Saturday morning and saw a vehicle fleeing the scene.
The car attempted to escape officers and was located with help of nearby citizens.
Officers arrested Reese on foot.
No injuries are being reported.
This incident remains under investigation.