Macon man charged with sex crime against child

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A man in Macon is facing almost a dozen charges in connection with a child sex crime.

61-year-old Jerry Hull was arrested. He’s charged with 3 counts of sexual assault, 3 counts of statutory rape, and 3 counts of carnal knowledge of an unmarried stepchild or adopted child.

Hull is accused of raping a young family member. Investigators say there are several incidents between September first through September 12th.

Hull is out on bond. He’ll be arraigned in October.

Macon police chief Davine Beck says the investigation and arrest have shaken the close-knit community.