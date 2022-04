CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Macon man is in the Clay County Jail accused of marijuana possession.

On Monday, Clay County Deputies manning a safety checkpoint stopped Roman Grassaree.

During a search, they reportedly found marijuana, including what was described as a large bag of THC edibles.

Grassaree is charged with Felony Possession of Marijuana.

He is in the Clay County Jail on a $5,000 bond.