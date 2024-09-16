Macon man pleads guilty to assault and sexual battery

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Macon man will spend the next 25 years in prison.

Jamar Stallings pleaded guilty to simple assault on a vulnerable adult and sexual battery.

Court documents show three other charges were retired.

Stallings was arrested in July 2022 for the home invasion of an elderly Noxubee County couple.

He was on probation and wearing an ankle monitor at the time of his arrest.

This past February, Stallings was also charged sexual battery and rape for allegedly assaulting an inmate at the Winston County Jail.

Stallings was also recently charged in connection with the fire at the Lowndes County Jail.

Judge Jay Howard ordered Stallings to serve 25 years in prison after the guilty plea in Noxubee County.

