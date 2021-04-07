Macon mayoral race to come down to a runoff

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Macon mayoral race will come down to a runoff.

It’s just a matter of who will be in that contest.

Buz McGuire ended election day with the most votes, garnering 350.

After all the votes cast at the polls and absentee ballots were counted James Harlan and Yolanda Atkins ended the election tied at 262 votes each.

Affidavit ballots have not been counted.

Absentee ballots postmarked before election day also have several more days to arrive.

Whoever comes out on top between Harlan and Atkins will face McGuire in the April 27th runoff.