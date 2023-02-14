Macon Municipal Court sets charges, bond for two murder suspects

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Two murder suspects appeared in the Macon Municipal Court today and their charges and bonds have been set.

20-year-old Deambershea Bush and 16-year-old Juaquaious Shanklin are accused of shooting and killing London Rupert on the night of February 3.

Macon police said shots were fired on the intersection of Washington Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

Bush was officially charged with First Degree Murder, two counts of Aggravated Assault, and shooting into a vehicle.

She was not granted bond in this case.

Shanklin was charged with Felony of Murder and two counts of Aggravated Assault.

His bond was set at $200,000.

“It’s a very big step getting these guys arraigned. Letting the general public know that we do have somebody in custody. Let them know that we got people that are actually charged now. It’s still a lengthy process. We probably won’t be able to present this to a grand jury. Probably as early as next year around this time. We sent things to the crime lab. We’re doing a whole bunch of technical stuff that may not be back in time for the grand jury in September,” said Macon Police Chief Davine Beck.

We will keep you up to date with the latest information on this trial.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter