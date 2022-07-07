Macon police add cameras to high-traffic areas to help crime prevention

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Macon police have a new tool to help them solve crime, giving them a bird’s-eye view of the action.

The department has installed two cameras in what it calls high-traffic areas.

Police Chief Davine Beck says the new devices are on Jefferson and Dent Streets.

Beck tells WCBI officers will be looking for violators and use the videos to help during investigations.

It can be difficult to get information from people when a crime and he hopes these cameras will help.

Beck believes the cameras are just as useful as two new patrolmen on the streets.