Macon Police are searching for three suspects in an armed robbery

MACON, MISS. (WCBI) – Macon police are looking for three suspects in an armed robbery at a hotel this past weekend.

It happened around 4:45 Sunday morning at the Oak Tree Inn on Highway 45.

Police are looking for Lacedric Jackson Junior and Darriona Webb and another suspect who has not been identified.

Investigator Douglas Triplett says the suspects kicked in the door to a room at the hotel, pulled a gun and demanded money from the person in the room.

Triplett says one of the suspects struck the victim on the head several times with his fists. The struggle ended outside the room where the gun was fired. No one was hit.

Jackson, Webb, and a third suspect are wanted for armed robbery, breaking and entering, and aggravated assault.

If you have any information or know where the suspects are, call Macon Police.