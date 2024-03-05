Macon police arrest man for allegedly attacking elderly man

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – An elderly Macon man is in a Tupelo hospital, and a young Macon man is behind bars after an alleged attack.

Macon police said Jerome Brooks, Jr. hit an elderly man on the left side of his face and head as he walked past him on Washington Street in Macon.

The older man fell to the ground.

Bystanders rushed in to help the victim.

He was taken to the emergency room at Noxubee General Hospital and later moved to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo because of the nature of his head injury.

Jerome Brooks was arrested. He was charged with felonious infliction of physical pain or injury on a vulnerable person.

His bond has been set at $10,000.

