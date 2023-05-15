Macon police arrest man on domestic violence charges
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A Macon woman continues to recover after being shot.
Tavares Mason was charged with domestic violence aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Macon Police Chief Davine Beck said officers were called to Noxubee General Hospital about a gunshot victim on May 5.
The unidentified woman was shot in the stomach and was later flown to a Jackson hospital.
Bond for Mason was set at $270,000.
