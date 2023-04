MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Macon police made an arrest in a shooting case.

Tyree Jarnigan was charged with Drive-by Shooting and Aggravated Assault.

Police said Jarnigan was involved in a shootout with another person near North and East Street.

Jarnigan’s bond is set at $100,000.

Another arrest is expected.

