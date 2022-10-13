Macon police arrest suspect in connection to August drive-by shooting

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Macon Police make an arrest in an August shooting.

Johnathan Turner is being charged with aggravated assault in a drive-by shooting that happened in the Baptist Hill area.

One man was hit in the foot during that shooting.

Macon Police identified Turner as a suspect in the shooting early on.

They credit a recently installed police camera on Dent Street that captured video of a car believed to be used in the shooting and even got audio of what are believed to be the gunshots.

