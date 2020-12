MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Macon police are asking for help finding a shooting suspect.

Debredrick Jones is wanted for four counts of aggravated assault and two counts of malicious mischief.

Assistant Police Chief Douglass Triplett says the shooting happened at the Mayfair Apartments on December second.

No one was injured in the gunfire but two cars were damaged.

If you know where Jones is tonight… Call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or Macon police.