Macon police continue search for suspects in deadly shooting

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Macon police found more than 30 shell casings at the scene of a deadly shooting.

The search for the killers continues.

Police Chief Davine Beck said 23-year-old Demetris Harris Jr. was driving down Washington Street at about 10:30 Wednesday night when the gunfire started.

After being shot in the back, investigators believe Harris hit a couple of mailboxes and a ditch before crashing.

Officers found 32 shell casings from multiple guns and knew there were multiple shooters.

Coroner R.L. Calhoun said an autopsy will be done on Harris.

No arrest and no motive have been identified.

Now, law enforcement is hoping someone will give the information they need to break open the case.

“We are getting small leads that are possibly leading to some kind of beef that’s going on in our county, and we are trying to get that thing resolved. But until people are willing to step up and step out, we will protect you if you give the information,” said Police Chief Davine Beck.

If you have any information about this homicide, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1(800)530-7151 or use the P3 Tips app to give information anonymously.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X