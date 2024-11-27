Macon Police Department arrest two teens in armed robbery case

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – 16-year-old Ladaylien Bokyins was charged with armed robbery.

and 15-year-old Ladarris Cunningham was also charged for armed robbery.

The two teens were accused of breaking into someone’s home and robbing them at gunpoint.

“Lately we have been dealing with it quite often, gun violence has risen in Macon, and probably everywhere in the past five years,” said Davine Beck, Macon Police Department’s Chief of Police. “Like you say kids from 12-13, and definitely in the high teens have weapons. It is not unusual for us to take a weapon off of a young person.”

Macon Police Chief Davine Beck believes there are several factors resulting in the rise of gun violence among teenagers.

“I think it is a combination of all things. Kids have a lack of respect, kids are being bullied, kids have peer pressure, and it is just so much pressure of trying to fit in, and that is what they are trying to do, trying to fit in,” said Beck. “If Johnny goes out there and kill Jack, it looks good for his friends, and it gets him a little rank.”

The CDC reported firearms accounted for 18% of childhood deaths ages 1-18 in 2022. That means children and teens are more likely to die by guns than anything else.

“It is outrageous, and it makes me think, am I doing the right job and doing the right thing,” said Beck. “Are the kids hearing when I go to the school and talk to them about putting the gun downs, stop the violence, and let’s go back to trying to communicate and talk these things out.”

Shantel Stewart lives in Macon and believes kids are throwing away their lives by picking up a gun.

“I wish that the gun violence would stop, and that everybody would get on one accord and try to better their life,” said Stewart. “Because there are so many teenagers around here who mess up their life because of gun violence.”

Another arrest is expected to be made about the armed robbery case.

Beck said parents should know where their children are at all times.

He even suggests installing a tracking device on their child’s cellphone.

