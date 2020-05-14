Macon Police Department continue investigating two separate shootings

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – It has been a busy week for the Macon Police Department.

Two shootings, both within a span of a few days. Both in the same area.

It all started Saturday around 12 a.m., on Walnut Street.

“First of all. It’s a blessing that nobody got killed with those amount of rounds being fired,” said Macon Police Chief Davine Beck.

Beck said the suspect fired a total of 22 shots into a mobile home, striking two people who were nearby in vehicles.

“Most of them was fired at a mobile home in conjunction with a vehicle there,” said Beck. “The other ones were fired in vehicles that were passing by. Unfortunately two people got injured.”

Beck said they do have a person of interest, but they are facing challenges with the investigation.

“We do have a strong person of interest, but we are still trying to collect evidence to try and tie that person in with that particular crime,” said Beck. “Basically witness. We are having trouble getting eye witnesses. Nobody seen anything, a lot of people heard the shooting but they didn’t see anything.”

Just days later a second shooting occurred in the same area.

Beck said they arrested and charged Willie Slaughter Jr., 31.

“Our guys responded to the area pretty quick,” said Beck. “We were able to identify the person that actually shot in the house. He was charged with two counts of simple assault one count of discharge of a firearm, and possession of marijuana less than an ounce.”

And when asked if these two shootings are related?

“No it is not at this time we still are investigating these incidents separately,” said Beck.

Macon Police Department also advised anyone with any information on both of these shootings to contact the Macon Police Department or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers.