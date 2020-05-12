Macon police searching for suspect who fired off more than 20 shots in neighborhood

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Macon police are looking for the suspect who fired off more than 20 shots in a neighborhood, hitting two people.

It happened around 12:00 a.m. Saturday on Walnut Street.

- Advertisement -

Assistant Police Chief Douglas Triplett said the suspect drove down the street firing shots into a house and five vehicles.

Two people inside one of the cars were shot, one in the neck, the other in the back. Both were treated and released from the hospital. No one was injured in the house.

The suspect fired a total of 22 shots.

Triplett said investigators are looking for a person of interest, but have not released the name.

If you have any information on the shooting, call the Macon police department or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers.