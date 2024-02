Macon police: Dog owner faces charges after dog attacks boy

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A young boy in Macon was taken to a hospital in Jackson. Macon police said he was viciously attacked by a dog.

The dog’s owner is now in jail facing criminal charges.

Lise Nelson was charged with violation of city ordinance – vicious dog.

She was out on bond that was set at $1,500.

The dog was taken and euthanized after the incident.

Nelson’s court date is scheduled for February 12.

