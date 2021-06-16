Macon police have arrested 6 juveniles in connection with stolen ATVs

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Macon police arrest six juveniles and continue searching for an ATV.

This is an update to a story we first brought you on Monday.

Investigators say the break-in happened early Monday morning.

The accused burglars cut a fence to get inside a shop on 1st Street.

Four 4-wheelers were stolen, along with a motorcycle.

Police are searching for two men in a white dually truck that has a Lowndes County license plate that may have found the missing ATV.

The minors charged in the crime will be prosecuted in juvenile court.