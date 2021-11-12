Macon police have made an arrest in a fatal hit and run

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Macon police have made an arrest in a fatal hit and run.

James Melton Jernigan, 59, is charged with a felony count of Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

Police believe he was driving an 18-wheeler when he hit Tommie James Shelton.

The incident happened Thursday morning around 7:00pm.

Shelton was found lying on the side of Highway 45, near Trailboss Trailers. He died at the scene.

Police have not released information about how they connected Jernigan to the incident.