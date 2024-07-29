Macon police hold back-to-school giveaway

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Children in Macon got a chance to resupply before school started and meet the men and women who kept them safe.

For a second year, the Macon Police Department and the staff at City Hall held a Back to School Supply Giveaway in front of City Hall.

But this year, the ladies of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated helped them sweeten the deal.

They treated the youngsters to popsicles and other treats to help them stay cool as they waited to pick up their goodie bags.

It was a welcome bonus on a warm Summer afternoon, and it also gave the kids a chance to meet police officers in a fun and friendly environment.

“Interact with them on a positive note. They only get to see us when something bad happens. On a good note, we get to fellowship with the kids, talk to them, and let them know we’re not bad people. We’re just human beings doing our job, you know. Also, smiling with the kids, just make them feel comfortable,” said Beck.

Beck hopes to build on this year’s success and keep holding the event and growing it each year.

