Macon Police in search of man wanted for child abuse

MACON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Macon Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted for child abuse.

The Macon Police Department has a Felony Child Abuse warrant out for Jonathan Sirreece Turner.

According to the department, Turner dropped his son off at his sister’s house the night of May 11th.

His sister reportedly noticed severe bruising on the child and rushed him to the hospital for treatment.

If you know where Jonathan Sirreece Turner is, call the Macon Police Department at (662) 726-5487.

