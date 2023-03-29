Macon police investigate 2 shootings in 2 days that injured 3 people

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Two shootings in two days have left three people injured, and police searching for answers in Macon.

The first shooting was Monday night at a car wash on the North end of town.

Macon Police Chief Davine Beck described it as a drive-by shooting.

Two people were shot. One was hit in the leg, the other was grazed by a bullet.

Tuesday night around 7 p.m., there was another drive-by. The victim was also driving. At least two bullets entered his car. One passed through the driver’s side door and both of his legs.

So far, there are no arrests and no suspects.

Beck said police are running into two problems: a lack of cooperation from the public and the victims, and the fact that people are resorting to violence as their first option for settling disputes.

“Times have changed. Back in my days and your days, we used to fist fight and be back friends within hours. Now, whoever’s into it, they want to end it; they want it to end right then and there. They don’t want to see ’em tomorrow. They don’t want to see ’em the next day. They want to see them gone! People need to understand, once you discharge a firearm, you’re not intending to hurt somebody; you’re intending to kill somebody,” said Beck.

Beck is asking for the public’s help in finding out who’s responsible for these shootings.

If you have any information on the Monday or Tuesday night shootings in Macon, call Macon Police at (662)726-5847 or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers at (800)530-7151.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter