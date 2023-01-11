Macon Police, Miss. Bureau of Narcotics investigate pharmacy break-in

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Macon Police and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics are investigating a pharmacy break-in.

Macon Police Chief Davine Beck told WCBI that video surveillance showed that two burglars heaved a cinderblock through the window of City Drug on Jefferson Street between 3 and 4 this morning.

A passerby noticed the damage later and alerted the owner, who called 911.

Chief Beck said the suspects, who were wearing masks and gloves, took what appeared to be a large amount of drugs, including some narcotics.

Because of that, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics has been called in.

Police are canvassing the neighborhood for homes or businesses with security cameras or doorbell cameras that may have captured video of the suspects before or after the break-in.

They think videos could be the key to cracking the case.

“It’s a brand new drug store, with high-tech security and everything in it. Like I said, we have video footage, have an alarm on it, but for some reason, the alarm didn’t go off. But we do have the video footage of it, and that’s very promising,” said Beck.

City Drug opened in its new location about six weeks ago. Its former location in the heart of downtown collapsed early last year.

Anyone with information on this case should call Macon Police at (662) 726-5838 or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers at (800) 530-7151.

