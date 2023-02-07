Macon police release surveillance video of City Drug burglary

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – We are learning new information about a pharmacy burglary in Macon.

Police released surveillance video of the break-in.

Police Chief Davine Beck said two black males threw a cinder block through the window of City Drug last month.

The thieves wore masks and gloves.

A large amount of drugs, including some narcotics, were taken.

The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics is assisting in the case.

If you have any information, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

