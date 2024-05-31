Macon police released photos of fatal shooting victim’s vehicle

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – New images were released in a deadly Macon shooting.

Macon police released these pictures of the car Demetris Harris Jr. was in when he was shot.

Investigators hope someone will recognize the vehicle and it might help them recall something that would help in the case.

The shooting happened Wednesday night on Washington Street.

Harris was driving down the road when the gunfire started.

Police found 32 shell casings from multiple guns. So, they are looking for multiple killers.

Harris was hit in the back and later died.

No motive and no arrest has been made.

If you have any information about this homicide call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or use the P3 Tips app to give information anonymously.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X