MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A Macon man walked outside to find his truck was gone.

It happened over the weekend.

- Advertisement -

Macon police say the truck is a gray 2014 Nissan Frontier, similar to the picture attached.

The truck was taken from a residence on Stewart Street.

If you have seen a truck like this or have any information contact the Macon Police or Crimestoppers.