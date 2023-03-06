Macon police search for man accused of writing bad check

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Macon police believe this man wrote a big check, and it wasn’t any good.

That’s why they are looking for the person in this picture.

The manager at Tem’s Grocery store in downtown Macon posted these pictures.

Macon Police Chief Devine Beck said the suspect wrote a bad check for $680 at the grocery.

They need help identifying him.

If you have any information, give Macon Police or Crimestoppers.

