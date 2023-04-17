Macon police search for man who allegedly fled from stolen truck

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A Macon man is wanted after police allegedly found him in a stolen truck.

28-year-old Dairrion Bryant could face a felony receiving stolen property charge when he’s arrested.

Macon police said officers spotted Bryant in the driver’s seat of the truck while it was parked on North Street.

When they went to arrest him, Bryant ran away.

The truck was stolen out of Birmingham.

If you know where he is, call Macon police or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter