Macon Police search for shooting suspect wanted for aggravated assault

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Macon police are asking for help finding a shooting suspect.

20-year-old Jermaine McCloud is wanted for aggravated assault.

The shooting happened on Jefferson Street.

A police report said there was an argument at a gas station and then the victims left.

A short time later they reported shots being fired from a green Honda.

There was damage to the victim’s vehicle but no one was injured.

If you know where McCloud is, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or Macon police.

