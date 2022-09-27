Macon police search for shooting suspect

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Macon police are asking for help finding a shooting suspect.

One of the recently installed cameras in the street caught what is believed to be the car involved in the drive-by shooting.

Police Chief Devine Beck says Johnathan Turner is wanted for the crime.

A man was shot in the foot in the Baptist Hill area back in August.

Beck tells WCBI a shot was fired from the white Honda caught on the Dent Street camera.

If you know where Turner is, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or use the P3 Tips App.

