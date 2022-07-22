Macon police searching for man considered armed and dangerous

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Macon Police are looking for a local man they say may be armed and dangerous.

Jaquarious Wells is wanted for two counts of aggravated assault.

An eyewitness told investigators Wells is the person involved in a shooting.

Wells is believed to have been involved in at least three separate shooting incidents in Macon, the first one week ago on Friday night, the second early Saturday morning, and a third on Monday.

If you have any information about this case, please contact the Macon Police Department.