MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Macon police need your help finding some stolen ATVs and an early morning theft.

Investigators believe the thieves cut a fence to get inside a shop on 1st Street about 1 AM.

Four 4-wheelers were stolen, along with a motorcycle.

Two of the ATVs are blue. The others are gray and sand in color.

Police are looking for three or four suspects.

If you have any information about the burglary call Macon police or Crime Stoppers.