Macon Police searching for stolen truck from a local business

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Macon police are asking for your help finding a stolen truck from a local business.
A 2000 model Ford F-350, similar to the one in this photo, was taken from Trail Boss Trailers on New Year’s Eve on Highway 45.
The company’s logo was on both sides of the truck.
Investigators believe the truck was taken just after 1 AM.
The license plate on the pick-up is L-A-E 5804.
This truck may have some visible front end damage.
If you have any information call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or Macon police.