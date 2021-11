MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Macon police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing meat from Tem’s Food Market.

This unidentified woman is accused of using a child’s car seat and a blanket to hide Ribeye steaks and bacon.

Her SUV looks a little different than the “Hamburglar’s” car… It’s an SUV.

Investigators believe someone might notice the damaged front bumper.

If you know who this woman is call the Macon police.